Chicago felon who sexually assaulted girl arrested for failing to register as sex offender, officials say

The Brief A 63-year-old Chicago man was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender. Officials say he was convicted in 1987 of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and dragging her with a car. He was taken into custody on April 17 and released the next day.



A Chicago man convicted decades ago of sexually assaulting a teenage girl and trying to kill her was arrested earlier this month after authorities say he failed to register as a sex offender for several years.

The backstory:

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old Felix Stuckey had not registered as a sex offender since 2020, despite a requirement to do so annually since he got out of state prison in 2017.

Stuckey was convicted in 1987 of attempted murder, kidnapping and criminal sexual assault involving a 14-year-old girl. Authorities said he sexually assaulted the teen, tied her to the back of a car and dragged her.

Investigators with the sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit, working alongside the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, obtained a warrant for his arrest for violating the Sex Offender Registration Act.

Felix Stuckey | CCSO

Officials said they tracked Stuckey to a gym in south suburban Lansing and identified a red GMC Terrain that he'd been driving.

On April 17, officers spotted the vehicle near the gym, conducted a stop and confirmed Stuckey was the driver. He was then taken into custody.

What's next:

Stuckey appeared in court on April 18 when a judge ordered him released from custody. It remains unclear when he's due back.