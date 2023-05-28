Chicago Fire Department honors fallen firefighter Juan Bucio, who died during a dive rescue

article

The Chicago Fire Department honored fallen firefighter Juan Bucio on Sunday, five years after he died on a dive mission.

Bucio, 46, died in the Chicago River in 2018 while searching for a missing boater.

Bucio had joined the CFD in 2003 and had been a member of the dive team since 2007. He was survived by his two sons.

On Sunday, the department rang a bell in his memory at Engine 13, Truck 6, Battalion 1, Dive Truck

687 quarters in the Loop with his family in attendance.

