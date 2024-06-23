Expand / Collapse search

4 rescued from smoked-filled home in Chicago's East Side neighborhood

By Maggie Duly
Published  June 23, 2024 6:50am CDT
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Two children and two adults were rescued from a smoke-filled home in Chicago's East Side neighborhood late Saturday night. 

Police and the Chicago Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at an apartment building in the 10100 block of South Indianapolis Avenue at 11:58 p.m. 

Firefighters went into a home and escorted four people out. Two adults were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Trinity Hospital. A 2-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy were transported to Comer Children's Hospital as a precaution. They were listed in good condition. 

No further information was available. 