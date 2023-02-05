Chicago Fire investigates arson at South Side restaurant

A restaurant caught fire on the South Side early Sunday morning and the Chicago Fire Department is investigating it as arson.

Police and fire officials responded to a restaurant fire in the 9500 block of South Halsted Street just after midnight and put it out.

After further investigation, CFD found that the fire was deliberately started.

There were no injuries reported. The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire.