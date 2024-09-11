Chicago firefighters honor 9/11 victims

Chicago firefighters marked the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on Wednesday with a moment of silence and a bell-ringing ceremony.

Under a giant American flag outside Engine 42 Headquarters, firefighters honored the 343 members of the New York Fire Department who died trying to save others during the attacks on the World Trade Center.

Fire Commissioner Annette Nance Holt recognized the sacrifices of those heroes and recalled the role of many Chicago firefighters who traveled to New York City after the attacks.

"We did have members who had the honor to go there and dig in the pile. And some of us, like myself, went to go to memorials, because back then the fire department was overwhelmed with memorials and services, so they needed help. We went and we stood in at these memorials and masses that they had for their coworkers," she said.

Holt said these anniversaries are a reminder of the risks faced by all first responders, who never know what challenges they will encounter or whether they will return home safely each day.

Mayor Brandon Johnson thanked Chicago firefighters, calling them "the soul of Chicago."