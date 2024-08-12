Chicago sandwich shop named best in Illinois, according to Yelp

A sandwich shop in Chicago has garnered high praise from Yelp users, earning the title of best sandwich shop in Illinois.

Firenze Italian Street Food, which is located in the city's West Loop neighborhood at 131 N. Clinton Street, brings the flavors of Florence, Italy, to the Midwest with its freshly baked schiacciata bread and a small menu of savory sandwich creations.

The Yelp list identifies top sandwich spots across the United States, factoring in the volume and ratings of reviews mentioning "sandwiches."

In neighboring states, other sandwich shops also received high praise.

In Indiana, Subito in Indianapolis earned the title of best sandwich shop. This takeout-only spot is renowned for its sandwiches on soft buns or ciabatta, baked fresh every day.

Over in Michigan, Ernie’s Market in Oak Park has become a local legend. The shop, which opened in 1955, is famous for its enormous sandwiches on fresh-baked onion rolls.

Meanwhile, in Wisconsin, Casetta Kitchen and Counter in Madison delights locals with its homemade focaccia bread. It's only open four hours a day and frequently sells out.

