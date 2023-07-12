Chicago flights canceled: Severe weather impacting travel for thousands in the area

O'Hare International Airport is unfortunately the focus of what "FlightAware" calls its misery map.

So far, 374 flights in and out of the airport will not take off, according to Fly Chicago. That makes up the majority of U.S. flights that have been canceled Wednesday, now topping 450.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Nearly 900 flights in and out of O'Hare have also been delayed with average delays reaching 30 minutes.

Flights in and out of Midway have also been impacted with over 35 cancelations and more than 300 delays.

If you are traveling, check the status of your flight before heading to the airport and plan extra time in your commute.