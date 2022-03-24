Chicago free gas giveaway: 48 places where you can fill up for free Thursday
CHICAGO - Flocks of people are heading to select stations across Chicagoland Thursday, as businessman Dr. Willie Wilson is back at it again, donating a total of $1 million in free gas for those struggling to afford the high prices in both Chicago, and suburban Cook County.
Forty-eight gas stations in the city and suburbs are participating. Each car is allotted $50 worth of gas.
Wilson, along with gas station owners Khalil Abdullah, and Amin Ibrahim, will begin to give away the free gas beginning at 7 a.m.
"The need among the community is so great. Soaring gas prices have caused a hardship for too many of our citizens. The average price of regular gas has gone well over $4 a gallon for the first time in nearly 14 years and is now up nearly 50 percent from last year. The war in Ukraine, a ban on Russian oil, and high taxes are contributing to rising fuel prices," Wilson said.
The following are the Chicago area gas stations participating in the second round of free gas:
Advertisement
- Super Save - 48 E. Garfield Blvd, Chicago
- Amoco - 7210 N. Clark St., Chicago
- Citgo - 1345 N. Pulaski Rd, Chicago
- Shell - 6129 W. North Ave., Chicago
- Citgo - 5103 W. Madison St., Chicago
- Shell - 6434 W. Archer Ave., Chicago
- Marathon - 340 S. Sacramento, Chicago
- Super Save - 11100 S. State St., Chicago
- Citgo - 6700 S. Cottage Grove, Chicago
- BP - 7601 S. South Chicago, Chicago
- Amoco - 4401 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago
- BP - 342 E. 35th St., Chicago
- Super Save - 9452 S. Cottage Grove, Chicago
- Gulf - 9901 S. Halsted St., Chicago
- BP - 3955 N. Western Ave, Chicago
- Shell - 5230 S. Western Ave, Chicago
- BP - 4401 W. 55th St., Chicago
- Clark - 1201 W. 87th St., Chicago
- Citgo - 5150 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago
- Clark - 4300 South Union, Chicago
- Falcon - 8702 S. Roberts Road, Hickory Hills
- Citgo - 13801 S. Halsted St., Riverdale
- Exxon Mobil - 1421 E. Sibley Blvd, Dolton
- BP - 15857 S. Halsted St., Harvey
- BP - 11201 W. Cermak Rd, Westchester
- Phillips - 9340 Irving Park Rd, Schiller Park
- BP - 5201 W. Cermak Road
- Amoco - 1700 N. Mannheim, Stone Park
- Mobile - 1101 N. LaGrange Road, LaGrange Park
- Mobile - 9401 W. Higgins Road, Rosemont
- Citgo - 15221 S. Halsted St., Phoenix
- BP - 5548 W. 159th St, Oak Forest
- Citgo - 11901 S. Marshfield, Calumet Park
- Super Save - 101 W. Madison St., Maywood
- Mobile - 1950 Green Bay Road, Evanston
- Shell - 2474 Thatcher, River Grove
- BP - 17th and Bataan, Broadview
- Mobil - 431 W. Lincoln Highway, Chicago Heights
- BP - 11041 S. Pulaski Rd, Oak Lawn
- Shell - 385 Sauk Trail, Park Forest
- Shell- 4555 N. Nagle, Harwood Heights
- GoLo - 4005 W. 135th, Robbins
- BP - 1309 N. 25th, Melrose Park
- Shell - 3901 S. Harlem, Stickney
- Falcon - 18280 S. Pulaski, Country Club Hills
- BP - 17460 Kedzie Avenu, Hazel Crest
- Shell - 2401 Lincoln Highway, Olympia Fields
- BP - 1601 Oak Park Ave, Berwyn