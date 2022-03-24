Chicago free gas giveaway: 48 places where you can fill up for free Thursday

Flocks of people are heading to select stations across Chicagoland Thursday, as businessman Dr. Willie Wilson is back at it again, donating a total of $1 million in free gas for those struggling to afford the high prices in both Chicago, and suburban Cook County.

Forty-eight gas stations in the city and suburbs are participating. Each car is allotted $50 worth of gas.

Wilson, along with gas station owners Khalil Abdullah, and Amin Ibrahim, will begin to give away the free gas beginning at 7 a.m.

"The need among the community is so great. Soaring gas prices have caused a hardship for too many of our citizens. The average price of regular gas has gone well over $4 a gallon for the first time in nearly 14 years and is now up nearly 50 percent from last year. The war in Ukraine, a ban on Russian oil, and high taxes are contributing to rising fuel prices," Wilson said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The following are the Chicago area gas stations participating in the second round of free gas:

Advertisement