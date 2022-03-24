Expand / Collapse search

Chicago free gas giveaway: 48 places where you can fill up for free Thursday

By FOX 32 DIGITAL STAFF
Published 
Chicago
CHICAGO - Flocks of people are heading to select stations across Chicagoland Thursday, as businessman Dr. Willie Wilson is back at it again, donating a total of $1 million in free gas for those struggling to afford the high prices in both Chicago, and suburban Cook County

Forty-eight gas stations in the city and suburbs are participating. Each car is allotted $50 worth of gas.

Wilson, along with gas station owners Khalil Abdullah, and Amin Ibrahim, will begin to give away the free gas beginning at 7 a.m.

"The need among the community is so great. Soaring gas prices have caused a hardship for too many of our citizens. The average price of regular gas has gone well over $4 a gallon for the first time in nearly 14 years and is now up nearly 50 percent from last year. The war in Ukraine, a ban on Russian oil, and high taxes are contributing to rising fuel prices," Wilson said. 

The following are the Chicago area gas stations participating in the second round of free gas:

  1. Super Save - 48 E. Garfield Blvd, Chicago
  2. Amoco - 7210 N. Clark St., Chicago
  3. Citgo - 1345 N. Pulaski Rd, Chicago
  4. Shell - 6129 W. North Ave., Chicago
  5. Citgo - 5103 W. Madison St., Chicago
  6. Shell - 6434 W. Archer Ave., Chicago
  7. Marathon - 340 S. Sacramento, Chicago
  8. Super Save - 11100 S. State St., Chicago
  9. Citgo - 6700 S. Cottage Grove, Chicago
  10. BP - 7601 S. South Chicago, Chicago
  11. Amoco - 4401 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago
  12. BP - 342 E. 35th St., Chicago
  13. Super Save - 9452 S. Cottage Grove, Chicago
  14. Gulf - 9901 S. Halsted St., Chicago
  15. BP - 3955 N. Western Ave, Chicago
  16. Shell - 5230 S. Western Ave, Chicago
  17. BP - 4401 W. 55th St., Chicago
  18. Clark - 1201 W. 87th St., Chicago
  19. Citgo - 5150 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago
  20. Clark - 4300 South Union, Chicago
  21. Falcon - 8702 S. Roberts Road, Hickory Hills
  22. Citgo - 13801 S. Halsted St., Riverdale
  23. Exxon Mobil - 1421 E. Sibley Blvd, Dolton
  24. BP - 15857 S. Halsted St., Harvey
  25. BP - 11201 W. Cermak Rd, Westchester
  26. Phillips - 9340 Irving Park Rd, Schiller Park
  27. BP - 5201 W. Cermak Road
  28. Amoco - 1700 N. Mannheim, Stone Park
  29. Mobile - 1101 N. LaGrange Road, LaGrange Park
  30. Mobile - 9401 W. Higgins Road, Rosemont
  31. Citgo - 15221 S. Halsted St., Phoenix
  32. BP - 5548 W. 159th St, Oak Forest
  33. Citgo - 11901 S. Marshfield, Calumet Park
  34. Super Save - 101 W. Madison St., Maywood
  35. Mobile - 1950 Green Bay Road, Evanston
  36. Shell - 2474 Thatcher, River Grove
  37. BP - 17th and Bataan, Broadview
  38. Mobil - 431 W. Lincoln Highway, Chicago Heights
  39. BP - 11041 S. Pulaski Rd, Oak Lawn
  40. Shell - 385 Sauk Trail, Park Forest
  41. Shell- 4555 N. Nagle, Harwood Heights
  42. GoLo - 4005 W. 135th, Robbins
  43. BP - 1309 N. 25th, Melrose Park
  44. Shell - 3901 S. Harlem, Stickney
  45. Falcon - 18280 S. Pulaski, Country Club Hills
  46. BP - 17460 Kedzie Avenu, Hazel Crest
  47. Shell - 2401 Lincoln Highway, Olympia Fields
  48. BP - 1601 Oak Park Ave, Berwyn