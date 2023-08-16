Expand / Collapse search

1 critically wounded in shooting near Chicago funeral

By FOX Digital Staff
Published 
Chatham
At least one person was shot outside a funeral home on Chicago's South Side. There is a heavy police presence at 79th and Cottage Grove as these events unfold.

CHICAGO - A person was shot and critically wounded near a funeral home Thursday morning on Chicago's South Side.

The victim, whose age was unknown, was shot near Leak and Sons Funeral Home at 7838 S. Cottage Grove Avenue in Chatham, according to fire officials. They were transported to a local hospital where they were listed in critical condition.

A funeral was being held at the time for Jhacarion Johnson, who was shot and killed on Aug. 3 in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Fire officials said another person suffered a hip injury during the incident but was not hit by gunfire in the shooting.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.