Chicago gang members indicted for fatal shooting in bid to increase their influence: prosecutors

Three Chicago men have been indicted on a federal racketeering charge for their alleged involvement in a murder with the intention of maintaining and increasing their positions within the Ambrose street gang, a criminal organization based on the city's South Side.

The three individuals charged in the indictment are Cameron Callison, 24, Juan Alcaraz, 23, and Victor Ramirez, 24. The Ambrose street gang is known for violence and trafficking narcotics, according to prosecutors.

The indictment accuses the trio of murdering Victor Ochoa on June 17, 2019. Ochoa was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle in the 2900 block of North Broadway in the city's Lakeview neighborhood. Callison, a previously convicted felon, also faces an additional charge of illegal possession of a handgun.

The defendants were arrested and were scheduled to make their first appearances in federal court in Chicago on Thursday afternoon. The U.S. Attorney's Office would be seeking to have the defendants detained pending trial.

Murder in aid of racketeering carries a mandatory sentence of life in federal prison, with the possibility of the death penalty. The firearm charge against Callison is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.