Gunman fires shots in Chicago gas station, leaving 2 employees and another man wounded

A man and two gas station employees were shot Tuesday night in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

Around 10 p.m., four people were chasing a 25-year-old man when two of them started shooting at him in the 3400 block of South California Avenue. The victim ran into the Thorntons Fuel Station, where one of the gunmen followed him and started shooting inside the business, police said.

The 25-year-old was shot in the abdomen and both legs. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. He was listed in critical condition.

Two gas station employees were also struck by gunfire. A 26-year-old was shot in the mouth and a 25-year-old was shot once in the back. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were listed in critical and good condition, respectively.

No one has been arrested. Area One detectives are investigating.