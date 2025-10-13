Chicago, get ready — the Savannah Bananas are swinging into Wrigley Field

The Brief The Savannah Bananas are returning to Chicago for three Banana Ball games at Wrigley Field on July 24–26, 2026, as part of their world tour. Ticket access is via a lottery system open through Oct. 31, with winners randomly selected to purchase $35 tickets. The fast-paced "Banana Ball" format includes a two-hour limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, and other fan-friendly twists.



The Savannah Bananas are swinging back into Chicago next year — and this time, they’re taking over Wrigley Field.

What we know:

The viral "Banana Ball" team, known for its mix of baseball, dance and circus-like showmanship, sold out both of its games against the Firefighters at Guaranteed Rate Field in August.

Now, the team will return for three performances at Wrigley Field as part of its 2026 Banana Ball World Tour.

The games are set for Friday, July 24, Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26, 2026.

How to Get Tickets :

Fans can enter a ticket lottery, which is open now through Oct. 31. Signing up doesn’t guarantee a chance to buy tickets — winners will be chosen at random to purchase them, according to the team.

Tickets are $35 each and, if selected, can be purchased through the Savannah Bananas’ website.

To sign up for the lottery, or to learn more, click here.

What is 'Banana Ball'?:

Banana Ball is the Bananas’ high-energy twist on traditional baseball, built for fan engagement and fast-paced action.

The rules include a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, no bunting and no stepping out of the batter’s box.

Each team also gets one "golden batter," who can hit from any lineup spot once per game.