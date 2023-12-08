Investigation launched after reports of illness following event at Gibsons Italia

Gibsons Italia, a popular downtown restaurant located on North Canal, has opened an investigation following reports of multiple individuals falling ill after attending an event at the establishment over the past weekend.

According to the restaurant management, they have received complaints of sickness specifically from attendees of a party hosted at Gibsons Italia. However, they emphasize that no other customers who dined at the restaurant that night or any other night have reported experiencing any health issues.

In response to the situation, the CEO of Gibsons Restaurant Group released a statement, assuring the public of their immediate actions.

"We have since ensured that no food product used that evening remains and have conducted a deep cleaning of the entire restaurant, including sanitizing all surfaces twice and replacing all HVAC filters."

Gibsons Italia has opened an internal investigation into the matter and notified the City of Chicago Department of Public Health. As part of their efforts to identify the source of the reported illnesses, the restaurant has also reached out to the guests who attended the event.