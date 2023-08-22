Chicago girl, 13, reported missing for over a week

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for over a week.

Dontiasiah Hooper was last seen on Aug. 10, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Hooper is 5-foot-7, 207 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.

No further information was provided.