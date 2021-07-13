Chicago girl, 14, missing from Roseland
article
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Roseland on the Far South Side.
Deshaunte Holly was last seen July 5 near the 10600 block of South Prairie Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.
Deshaunte, who also goes by "Dmoe," is known to visit 95th Street near Stewart and Wentworth, police said.
She is a 5-foot-5, 145-pound Black girl with a light complexion, brown eyes and brown hair, police said. Deshaunte was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and blue jeans.
Advertisement
Anyone with information about her is asked to call 911 or the Area South Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.