Family calls for justice after 11-year-old Chicago girl brutally beaten in Lawndale

Community activists on Tuesday rallied around an 11-year-old Chicago girl who endured a horrible beating. Her parents want the world to see what happened to their child.

Trinity Washington has a bandage on her nose, her condition is improving.

On the weekend of Mexican Independence Day, two women allegedly battered Trinity outside her North Lawndale apartment building, striking her face with a liquor bottle. She suffered multiple injuries and nearly passed out.

Now, her family said they are being threatened for reporting the attack. Someone pulled a gun on them, they are afraid to go home, and police did not respond to their calls for help in a timely manner.

Her mother, Wanda Porter, said Trinity misses school and the experience has been traumatic for the family.

Trinity said her wounds make her feel ugly but her spirit is strong.

"The world can be good, but people can actually be bad," Trinity said. "I just want to say, we will pray for them, pray for us and see if life can get a little bit easier, even though it’s already a little hard for us right now,"

The newly elected Chicago Police District Council members said this is a hate crime against a minor. They said they will hold police accountable and they expect police to improve their response times to violent crime.