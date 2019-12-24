Chicago girl shot on Halloween now doing great, celebrating Christmas with family

A 7-year-old girl who was shot while trick-or-treating on Halloween in Chicago continues to recover, but is doing fantastic.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted about the girl on Christmas Eve, saying: “Sometimes miracles do happen. 7-year-old Giselle was trick-or-treating when gun violence erupted and nearly took her life. Today, lovely Giselle is recovering and looking forward to Christmas at home with her family. Thanks to the 10th District for all the support to the family.”

The girl, identified only as Giselle, was shot about 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 in the Little Village neighborhood when at least two people walked up to another group of people standing in 3700 block of West 26th Street and began firing at them, according to Chicago police.

Giselle was struck by a stray bullet and was rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A judge has ordered that a 15-year-old boy suspected of shooting Giselle should remain in custody.

Prosecutors say the teen was with a group of people that approached a man they believed was a gang member and told him they belonged to a rival gang before the suspect allegedly shot the man in the hand and Giselle with a stray bullet in the neck.

The 15-year-old has not been identified because he's a juvenile.