Woman seriously wounded in shooting on Chicago's South Side

A woman was shot and seriously wounded in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood overnight.

An unidentified male offender approached a 26-year-old woman in the 7500 block of South Aberdeen just after midnight Monday morning and shot her, according to police.

The offender immediately fled the scene on foot. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Police said the suspect remained at large as of Monday morning. Area detectives continue to investigate.