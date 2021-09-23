Chicago group distributing free books to children

A local group is increasing book ownership, one-step at a time.

Bernie's Book Bank embarked on a 24-mile charity walk Thursday from Chicago’s United Center to Northwestern University.

Along the journey, volunteers delivered free books to students at James Ward Elementary.

Since 2009, Bernie's Book Bank has distributed more than 19-million books to Chicagoland children.

The 24-mile charity walk was started by David Kaplan of ESPN Chicago to raise awareness and funding to continue the mission.

