Chicago group fired up over new Chicago Fire training facility

One group is fired up over the Chicago Fire Training Facility.

The location of the facility is the site of the old Chicago Housing Authority ABLA Homes.

Between 2002 and 2007, those public housing buildings were demolished with a plan from the Chicago Housing Authority to build 775 public housing units at the ABLA Homes site, and to date, only 245 have been returned.

The promise has fallen flat because that same land is set to see the Chicago Fire Training Facility be erected.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

This, as Chicago is facing an affordable housing crisis with more than 30,000 people on CHA's list for a voucher or public housing apartment.

The group says they've been waiting for 22 years.

They had three lawyers draft a letter to the city's zoning commission, hoping to change their minds and not allow the deal to go through.

"We need, right now, almost 1800 units — 1800 units of public homes that are still waiting. We cannot wait any longer for this housing crisis to be addressed," said 25th Ward Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez.

CHA says the lease agreement with Chicago Fire would bring in money to fix up old ABLA properties and recreational sites, offering job opportunities for residents.

The training facility project heads to Chicago's zoning committee Tuesday.

It could see a City Council vote Wednesday.