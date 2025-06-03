Chicago law aimed at tracking gun offenders isn’t being enforced, watchdog says

The Brief The City of Chicago's Inspector General said a law aimed at helping police track gun offenders isn't being enforced. The ordinance requires anyone convicted of a gun-related crime to register after they're released from custody or sentenced.



The City of Chicago's Inspector General's Office said a law meant to help police track gun offenders is not being enforced.

What we know:

The agency released a new report that found the current gun offender registration ordinance is unreliable and incomplete.

The ordinance requires anyone convicted of a gun-related charge to register five days after their release from custody or sentencing.

What they're saying:

Inspector General Deborah Witzburg said the registry is not being used correctly.

"The registry, as it exists right now, is incomplete, out of date. It doesn't include everyone it should. It includes some people who should have rolled off. It is not being updated regularly, it's not being used regularly by officers," she said.

The other side:

The report does acknowledge that the police department has increased staffing in the registration department, but added that more needs to be done to get this right.

In a response to the report, the Chicago Police Department said it's "undertaking a comprehensive review of all public-facing information about the registry to ensure that it is consistent and accurate across all platforms. Second, the CPD is reviewing and updating its directives and forms. Third, the CPD is leveraging technology to assist with implementing the Gun Offender Registry ordinance by implementing the Offenderwatch software system, which is already in use by other police departments around the country. Finally, as suggested in the Draft Report, the CPD is wiling to coordinate with the Mayor's Office and City Council to review the Gun Offender Registry Ordinance to evaluate the ways in which it can be strengthened to work better for both registrants and the CPD."

You can read the full report here.