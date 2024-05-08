Chicago gun trafficker sentenced to prison

A 23-year-old Chicago man has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison for unlawfully dealing guns in the local area.

Between April and June last year, federal prosecutors said Jesus Sanchez sold seven firearms to an undercover law enforcement agent and an individual cooperating with authorities. A court-authorized search of Sanchez’s home uncovered ten firearm magazines and three boxes of .22-caliber ammunition. When officers arrived at his home for the search, Sanchez fled and discarded a firearm in a neighbor’s backyard.

Sanchez, previously convicted of a gun-related felony, was prohibited from possessing firearms. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to federal firearm offenses.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Margaret A. Steindorf emphasized in the government’s sentencing memorandum that "Gun trafficking perpetuates the cycle of violence in this city, which is overwhelmed with gun violence. Defendant’s conduct in this case demonstrated not only a complete disregard for the law but also had the potential to endanger the community."

On Tuesday, Sanchez received a 66-month prison sentence.