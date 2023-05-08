Chicago gun violence: 4 killed, 20 wounded in weekend shootings

Four people have been killed and at least 20 others wounded in gun violence so far over the weekend in Chicago.

Friday night, two men were killed in separate shootings in Englewood. A man, 27, was putting groceries in his car about 9:35 p.m. in a store parking lot in the 7000 block of South Ashland Avenue when another man walked up and started shooting, Chicago police said. He was shot several times and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died. About 15 minutes earlier, Quashay Johnson, 26, was found fatally shot in the 6000 block of South Carpenter Street, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Hours later, a Chicago police officer was fatally shot as she arrived home from work early Saturday in Avalon Park on the South Side. Areanah Preston, 24, was shot about 1:40 a.m. during an apparent armed robbery that involved her gun being taken, according to law enforcement sources. A responding officer took Preston to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Preston had worked for the police department for three years, most recently assigned to the Calumet District.

A man was killed Sunday in a drive-by shooting in East Garfield Park on the West Side. Desean Smith, 25, was walking in the 200 block of North St. Louis Avenue about 4 p.m. when a dark Jeep pulled up and someone inside shot him, police and the medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

Three people were wounded in separate attacks around an hour apart on the Lower West Side; three others were wounded outside a Hyde Park business; and a 15-year-old boy was wounded in Chatham.

A man, 48, was caught in crossfire between two vehicles about 5 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of West 18th Street. He was grazed in the foot and was taken to a nearby hospital in good condition, police said. Two others were shot just over an hour later and about a mile away. The men, both 28, were sitting on steps about 6:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 18th Street when someone walked up and shot them, police said. They were both shot in the right thigh and were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

Early Sunday, three men were wounded in a shooting outside a Hyde Park business. The three were exiting the business just before 2:30 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Lake Park Avenue when more than one person unleashed gunfire into a crowd, police said. One man was shot in the abdomen and hip and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition. Another man was shot in the abdomen and taken to the same hospital in good condition. Their ages weren’t released. The third man, 27, was struck in the arm and took himself to Providence Hospital in good condition, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was shot Sunday evening in Chatham on the South Side. The teen was on the street about 5:45 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Stewart Avenue when he suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

At least 13 other people have been shot since 5 p.m. Friday in Chicago.