Chicago hands out 10 citations after investigating whether businesses are making people wear masks

Chicago has cited six businesses for failing to follow the city's coronavirus mask mandate.

Between Sept. 16 and Sept. 19, Business Affairs and Consumer Protection employees visited 39 businesses to see if people were wearing masks, and whether there were signs about the requirement.

The city said that these businesses were issued an ‘administrative notice of violation/citation’ for not following the rules, which went into effect on Aug. 20:



• Le Nocturne, 4810 N. Broadway, Uptown (Patrons not wearing a mask, no mask mandate signage posted)

• Sluggers, 3540 N. Clark, Wrigleyville (Patrons not wearing a mask, no mask mandate signage posted)

• HVAC Pub, 3530 N. Clark, Wrigleyville (Patrons not wearing a mask, no mask mandate signage posted)

• Leroy Davenport, 4134 W. 16th, North Lawndale (Patrons not wearing a mask, no mask mandate signage posted)

• Rising Stars Youth Club/ Beverly Griffin, 5303 W. Chicago, Austin (Patrons not wearing a mask, no mask mandate signage posted)



This business was issued a notice to correct:

• Maya Superstore, 6852 S. Ashland, West Englewood

