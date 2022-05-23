Chicago has relatively calm weekend with new Millennium Park curfew in effect

Chicago had a relatively calm weekend on the first weekend that the new Millennium Park curfew was in effect.

One murder was reported across the city.

It was a stark difference from one week ago when the city was reeling from a deadly shooting in Millennium Park.

On Monday, the Chicago Police Department announced shootings and murders were down compared to this time last year.

But summer is just about to kick off, and officers will have days off canceled to patrol a busy city.

"We've scheduled further out, given notice further out about these days being canceled as well as we've rotated it so every work group doesn't get canceled all at the same time, so people have significant gaps when they lose one of their days," Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said.

Through Memorial Day weekend, Brown says all officers will have both days off canceled.