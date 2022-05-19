Millennium Park curfew in effect, unaccompanied minors no longer allowed after 6 p.m.

The curfew for minors in Millennium Park officially began Thursday night. Unaccompanied minors will not be allowed in the park after 6 p.m.

The ban came just one day after a 16-year-old was killed in front of ‘The Bean.’ That same night, 26 minors and five adults were arrested. A total of eight guns were confiscated during the chaos.

According to the Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association, the melee downtown is impacting tourism in Chicago.

Looking at major U.S. cities hotel occupancy rates at the start of the month, Chicago is dead last.

President and CEO of the Chicago Loop Alliance did release a statement on the curfew, saying in part:

"…the new restrictions on Millennium Park are a starting point to the solution. The potential for future incidents that place the safety of people throughout the Loop at stake is not something we take lightly, and we look forward to engaging with Mayor Lightfoot, CPD, and the local community to ensure the resources are in place to restore civility and confidence throughout the summer and establish increased safety for the Loop."

The mayor is seeking City Council approval to move the weekend curfew up one hour for minors, meaning curfew on weekends would start at 10 p.m.

The City Council will vote on Mayor Lightfoot's proposal on Friday.