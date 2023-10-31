Hate crime investigation launched after man shot with pellet gun on Chicago's West Side

A hate crime investigation is underway after a man was shot in the face with a pellet gun Monday night in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The 29-year-old man was approached by a male who fired a pellet gun at him around 7:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Ogden Avenue, according to Chicago police. The victim was struck in the face and paramedics took him to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

Police said they are investigating the attack as a hate crime but did not provide any details.

There is no one in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.