Potentially haunted historic home for sale on Chicago's North Side

A historic residence located on the North Side of Chicago, right across from the Rosehill Cemetery, is up for sale, and it may have an eerie past.

This unique home once served as a tombstone factory, and its builders repurposed the original materials, including limestone and ironwork, from the factory, which dates back over 100 years.

With a listing price of $4 million, this 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom house offers a glimpse into the city's history and a potentially haunting tale.

The home is located on Ravenswood Ave.