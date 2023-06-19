Chicago health center creating mural to celebrate men's health and Juneteenth

One Chicago health center is honoring Men's Health Month by creating a mural focusing on health, wellness, and community on Juneteenth.

The project unites Near North Health patients and staff alongside the artist, Damon Lamar Reed, in a collaborative effort to bring a vibrant mural to life on the east side of Komed Holman Health Center, according to a statement.

The mural will reflect the Kenwood-Oakland neighborhood's essence, with a special focus on men's health and the unique characteristics of the community.

"They're focussed on creating community-based are. We've got the community working on the mural. I myself, I've created over 350 pieces of public art all around. You seen the Muddy Waters mural around the corner? I did that one," Reed said.

The health center said it will hold a celebration unveiling the mural in the near future.