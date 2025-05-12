Chicago's Leo High School to honor Pope Leo XIV with special prayer service

The Brief Leo High School, on Chicago's South Side, is celebrating Pope Leo XIV at a special prayer service. Pope Leo's Chicago roots have been cause for celebration for everyone from local bakeries to the White Sox.



The celebration of Pope Leo XIV in Chicago will continue on Monday at Leo High School on the city’s South Side, where a special prayer service will be held.

The selection of Pope Leo XIV, formerly Robert Prevost, who was born in Chicago, has been cause for celebration for everyone from local bakeries to the Chicago White Sox.

What we know:

To continue the celebration, Leo High School will hold its prayer service today at 9 a.m.

The elevation of Leo to the papacy also coincides with Leo High School’s 100th year in service. To some, the occurrence is seen as divine order.

The principal at Leo High School, Shaka Rawls, said in a letter to the community, "Pope Leo XIV brings a renewed sense of responsibility to care for one another, especially the most marginalized. His commitment to service, compassion, and peace mirrors the foundation upon which Leo High School was built."

Leo High School alumni started preparing something special right away to honor the Holy Father, who bears the same name as the school, which is established in 1926. In fact, some Leo supporters told Fox 32 that they predicted or even willed this to happen.