Chicago high school student arrested after gun with switch found in locker

A Chicago high school student was charged after police found a loaded gun with an extended magazine in his locker last week in Humboldt Park.

On Wednesday, 19-year-old Marquis Terry was caught smoking marijuana on a field trip with Association House High School, according to court documents. Terry was sent home in an Uber due to his "disruptive behavior," according to the arrest report.

The school principal then searched Terry's locker to see if he had more marijuana in his possession. He saw a black gun in Terry's backpack and reported it to police. Officers recovered a Glock 21 .45-caliber pistol with a switch attachment that converts it to a fully automatic gun. Police also found an extended magazine in the backpack.

Officers went to Terry's residence in the 3300 block of West Potomac Avenue and took him into custody. He was charged with unlawful use of a weapon with a machine gun, and possession of a stolen firearm, both Class 2 felonies.

Preliminary investigation revealed the gun was reported stolen in Henderson, Kentucky.