Chicago students attempt to set world record for largest mosaic made out of cereal boxes

A group of Chicago high school students is attempting to set a world record for the largest mosaic made out of cereal boxes.

Students spent hours Wednesday at the Wintrust Grand Banking Hall building a mosaic out of cereal boxes designed to look like the Ukrainian flag.

They are applying for a new record for the "Largest Packaged Food Mosaic for a Flag."

They are also trying to break the current record for "Largest Cardboard Box Mosaic" — which was completed in 2019 and measured 139 square meters.

This mosaic has nearly 5,000 boxes, and the effort is all for a good cause.

The students working on this are part of Chicago Children United for Ukraine, and are raising money for humanitarian relief in war-torn Ukraine.

Not only that, all the cereal boxes will be donated once the world record application is submitted.

"They're getting donated to the greater Chicago Food Depository, and it's great because we're not just helping globally, we're helping locally too, and it's too much cereal for all of us to eat, so we wanted to donate it," said Michael Kotcher, a high school student.

A surveyor from the Guinness Book of World Records is scheduled to visit the mosaic Thursday.

On Friday, it will be deconstructed, and the cereal boxes will be donated to those in need.