Around-the-clock holiday hits return to Chicago's airwaves

It's never too early to celebrate, right?

Around-the-clock classic holiday hits are returning to Chicago's airwaves Thursday at 4 p.m. sharp.

iHeartMedia Chicago’s 93.9 LITE FM is kicking off the holiday season with two hours of commercial-free music.

"93.9 LITE FM is thrilled to be Chicago’s holiday music station for the 23rd year," said Mick Lee, iHeartMedia Chicago’s 93.9 LITE FM Program Director and Afternoon Show Host. "Our listeners will find amazing contests to play and a few new surprises along with the Yuletide cheer that we bring to Chicagoland every year!"

Whether you're in the spirit or not, holiday cheer is coming to Chicago – fast.