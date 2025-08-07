City of Chicago honors fallen officer Ella French with street renaming

The City of Chicago is pausing to honor Officer Ella French, who was killed in the line of duty four years ago.

A street will be named after French during a ceremony scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at 26th Street and California Avenue — the location where she began her public service career as a correctional officer.

What we know:

French joined the Chicago Police Department in 2018. She was 29 years old when she was shot and killed during a traffic stop in the Englewood neighborhood.

The gunman is serving a life sentence. His brother and the man who illegally purchased the firearm are also incarcerated.

What's next:

Later this month, a statue honoring French will be unveiled.