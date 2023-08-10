Expand / Collapse search

Chicago hookah lounge forced to shut down after deadly shooting

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Edgewater
CHICAGO - A hookah lounge on the city's North Side is closing its doors.

Chicago police have ordered the closure of Samah Hookah Lounge on Devon Avenue following a deadly shooting incident.

Last week, two individuals were shot outside the lounge, resulting in one fatality.

If the establishment intends to reopen, the owner has the option to request a hearing. However, if this process does not unfold, the business may remain closed for a minimum of six months.