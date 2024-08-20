Chicago police investigate alleged bomb threat at Near West Side hotels on second day of DNC

Chicago police are investigating an alleged bomb threat at several hotels on the Near West Side.

Just before noon, officers and police K9s began searching Nobu Hotel located at 155 North Peoria Street.

The threat, which was emailed to the Fox 32 Newsroom, said pipe bombs were placed in the Hotel Chicago West Loop and the Hyatt House Chicago in West Loop and the University District.

The threat mentioned the Democratic National Convention that is taking place this week on the city's Near West Side. It also included anti-semitic statements.

Fox 32's Paris Schutz was at Nobu Hotel as officers searched the area. One official said nothing suspicious had been found yet.

Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.