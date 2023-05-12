Man robbed at gunpoint in North Side Chicago hotel room

A man was robbed by three people inside his hotel room on Chicago's North Side in Wildwood Thursday evening.

Police say the 55-year-old victim was at a hotel in the 6400 block of West Touhy Avenue around 7:35 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery and found the victim who told them that two males and one female stole his belongings while armed with a gun.

The victim was not injured and was transported to a local hospital in good condition for chest pain.

One of the male offenders was apprehended and placed into custody nearby after officers recognized his description.

Area Five Detectives are investigating and charges are pending.