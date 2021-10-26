Chicago hotel workers laid off due to pandemic suing to get their jobs back

Three Swissotel workers are suing the hotel demanding their jobs back.

The women say they were let go because of the pandemic and now as business picks back up, they say they are not being given the chance to return.

The women say they should get their jobs again because of the "Right to Return to Work" ordinance. The city of Chicago requires hotels to bring back laid off employees first, before hiring anyone new.

"I'm behind in my mortgage," one woman said. "Very stressed."

FOX 32 has reached out to the Swissotel for a statement, but have not yet heard back.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP