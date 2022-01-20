Chicago icon Josephine 'Mother' Wade honored for years of culinary cuisine

Longtime Chicago restaurateur Josephine "Mother" Wade is being honored for her decades of culinary cuisine.

Mrs. Wade opened Josephine’s Southern Cooking on 79th Street when she was just 21-years-old.

On Thursday, she was honored by "Savor Our World." She will be the only African American chef and vendor included in this year's cookbook.

Mrs. Wade say she built her restaurant as a beacon for Black Chicagoans and as a way to preserve the lineage of soul food cooking.