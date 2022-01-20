Chicago icon Josephine 'Mother' Wade honored for years of culinary cuisine
CHICAGO - Longtime Chicago restaurateur Josephine "Mother" Wade is being honored for her decades of culinary cuisine.
Mrs. Wade opened Josephine’s Southern Cooking on 79th Street when she was just 21-years-old.
On Thursday, she was honored by "Savor Our World." She will be the only African American chef and vendor included in this year's cookbook.
Mrs. Wade say she built her restaurant as a beacon for Black Chicagoans and as a way to preserve the lineage of soul food cooking.
