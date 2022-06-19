Chicago increasing security at Pritzker Pavilion events after murder, other crimes in Millennium Park area
CHICAGO - Chicago is imposing new security requirements on guests attending concerts at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion starting on Wednesday after some high-profile crimes in Millennium Park and the surrounding area, which is popular with tourists.
The city said in a press release that guests will not be able to enter the Pavilion from Michigan Avenue starting on June 22.
Instead, guests must go through a security check at Randolph Street, Monroe Street or the Millennium Garage. Security checkpoints will open 90 minutes before any event or concert starts.
Visitors under 18 must be with an adult over age 21 after 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, and must be able to produce valid ID.
Prohibited items at Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park include:
- Pets (except for service animals)
- Hammocks
- Totems, flags, banners, lawn stakes
- Tents, canopies, shade structures, umbrellas (staked or golf)
- Balloons
- Noise makers
- Laser pointers
- All metal knives and cutlery (**corkscrews and plastic/compostable cutlery ARE allowed)
- Skateboards, scooters, bicycles, personal motorized vehicles (exception ADA mobility devices)
- Drones, hoverboards, motorized toys
- Professional grade walkie-talkies or radios
- Unauthorized solicitation and materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, samples, giveaways, etc.
- Illegal and illicit substances of any kind including drugs or drug paraphernalia
- Firearms, explosive, weapons of any kind (including pocket knives, pepper spray, fireworks, etc)
- Open flames
- Outside Alcohol Prohibited at select events