Chicago increasing security at Pritzker Pavilion events after murder, other crimes in Millennium Park area

Chicago is imposing new security requirements on guests attending concerts at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion starting on Wednesday after some high-profile crimes in Millennium Park and the surrounding area, which is popular with tourists.

The city said in a press release that guests will not be able to enter the Pavilion from Michigan Avenue starting on June 22.

Instead, guests must go through a security check at Randolph Street, Monroe Street or the Millennium Garage. Security checkpoints will open 90 minutes before any event or concert starts.

Visitors under 18 must be with an adult over age 21 after 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, and must be able to produce valid ID.

Prohibited items at Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park include: