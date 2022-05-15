Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot imposes 6pm curfew on teens at Millennium Park after boy is murdered

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Sunday that no one under 18 will be allowed in Millennium Park after 6 p.m. on weekends after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed amidst chaos at the popular tourist attraction.

"Effective immediately, from Thursday through Sunday, unaccompanied minors are not allowed in Millennium Park after 6:00 p.m.," Lightfoot said in a press release. "This new policy will be strictly enforced and violations will be dealt with swiftly. All of our residents and visitors under the age of 18 are welcome at the Park during the evening hours as long as they are accompanied by at least one responsible adult."

The victim of Saturday night's shooting was identified as 16-year-old Seandell Holliday.

Chicago police said that 26 juveniles and four adults were arrested on Saturday night at Millennium Park. There were seven guns recovered. Six people were also reprimanded for curfew violations. Two officers were injured.

Advertisement

"We, as a City, can not allow any of our public spaces to become platforms for danger. Anyone coming into our public spaces should expect to enjoy them peacefully and must respect and exhibit basic community norms of decency. We simply will not accept anything less," Lightfoot said in the statement.