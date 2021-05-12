Chicago International Film Festival announces free weekly series of films

A free weekly series of feature films from around the world will be offered as part of Cinema/Chicago's annual Summer Screenings Program.

A selection of 19 films will be available for one-day only on Chicago International Film Festival's streaming platform beginning at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday from May 26 to September 29.

"We’re thrilled that Summer Screenings has returned for 2021 and will be available to film lovers across the U.S. for the first time," said Vivian Teng, Cinema/Chicago Managing Director. "For this program, we have always valued the opportunity to collaborate with our cultural partners across Chicago, and we’re excited to once again join forces to take audiences on a global cinematic journey all summer long."

Each film in the series will explore the ways in which sports, games and competition shape the world around us, and will either be introduced by their respective filmmaker or will participate in a post-screening discussion.

All screenings are free and open to the public, according to a statement from Cinema/Chicago. A limited allotment of tickets will be available to reserve each Monday, 16 days in advance of each screening.

Tickets for the first film in the series, We Wanted More, are available now. The film chronicles the 1981 German Women's Soccer World Cup team as they fought for gender equality which dominated German soccer culture.

Full 2021 Summer Screenings program of free movies:

May 26

We Wanted More

Tickets available: May 12

Officially banned in Germany until 1970, women’s soccer struggled to get institutional backing. Barely acknowledged and begrudgingly supported, a team of German women took center stage in the 1981 Women’s World Cup in Taiwan as they competed for more than just athletic glory. A blend of priceless player interviews and archival footage, We Wanted More chronicles their fight for gender equality and an equal playing field in a male-dominated world. German and English with subtitles.

June 2

Toklomati

Tickets available: May 17

This perceptive documentary follows 12-year-old Idan, a talented young athlete anticipating his Bar Mitzvah. More than a rite of passage, it represents the first time the boy will meet his African father, Tony Toklomati, a professional soccer player removed from the country for lying about his age. But will the family raise enough money to pay his way to Israel, and how long will he be able to stay? Hebrew, French and English with subtitles.

June 9

Gold

Tickets available: May 24

In this sensitive yet fierce drama, top gymnast Timo, who is aiming for the World Championships, trains tirelessly with his exacting father, a former athlete who has used a wheelchair since a debilitating accident. Their intimate, if co-dependent, relationship and stringent daily routine are disrupted when Timo falls for Irene, the team physiotherapist. Will Timo be able to balance the rigor of his training and his filial duty with his surging emotions? Dutch with subtitles.

June 16

With Drawn Arms

Tickets available: May 31

Tommie Smith is the track-and-field gold medalist who famously raised a gloved fist at the '68 Olympic games to protest racial inequality in America. With Drawn Arms tells the story of that iconic moment and examines its lasting influence on the Civil Rights movement and the ongoing fight for racial equality. Featuring an intimate conversation with Smith himself in addition to interviews with Jesse Williams, Jemele Hill, Megan Rapinoe, and the late John Lewis, the film explores the historical intersections of protest, politics, race, and sports.

June 23

Champions

Tickets available: June 7

Marco, an assistant coach in Spain’s top basketball league, has both attitude and anger issues. One night, after a particularly bad game, he finds himself in hot water with the law. In court, the judge sentences him to the worst possible punishment for a man with his oversized ego: coaching a team of young men with disabilities. Through their guilelessness, tenderness, and good humour, they will teach Marco about the things that really matter. This comedy with enormous heart is a celebration of the true champions of life. Spanish with subtitles.

June 30

Nadia, Butterfly

Tickets available: June 14

Young and in her prime, Nadia decides to retire from her career as a world-class swimmer to escape a rigid and demanding life of sacrifice. After her very last race at the Tokyo Olympic games, Nadia drifts into nights of exploration and excess punctuated by episodes of self-doubt. But even this transitional numbness cannot conceal her true inner quest as she searches to define her identity outside the world of elite sports. An official selection of the 2020 Cannes Film Festival. French and English with subtitles.

July 7

Breaking Ice

Tickets available: June 21

Tired of watching the Winter Olympics pass by without any Irish representation, a ragtag band of determined and talented multi-sport athletes banded together to brave the dangerously icy tracks and form a bobsledding team. Breaking Ice combines fascinating archival footage and charm-filled interviews with members of the 1992 Irish men’s bobsledding team to tell the previously untold story of the country’s first-ever Winter Olympians—a portrait of struggle, resilience, and national pride.

July 14

The Shiny Shrimps

Tickets available: June 28

Under fire after making a homophobic statement on TV, Olympic swimmer Matthias is in hot water. Desperate to make good, he’ll do anything to regain his place on the national team. The penance? Coach the Shiny Shrimps, a flamboyant and amateur gay water polo team angling to qualify for the Gay Games in Croatia. This boisterous comedy, dripping with screwball gags, effervescent laughs, and an enormous heart, chronicles a bumpy-yet-joyful ride where both coach and teammates have something to prove. French with subtitles.

July 21

Knuckle City

Tickets available: July 5

Dudu, a womanizing, aging professional boxer, is threatened by a young up-and-coming talent. When his career-criminal brother, Duke, is released from prison, the two leverage criminal connections in hopes of one last shot at a comeback, fame, and glory. Rendered with bracing visuals and a human touch, Knuckle City examines the legacy of apartheid and its impact on South Africa’s Indigenous communities. Xhosa with subtitles.

July 28

You Are My Passion

Tickets available: July 12

Pedro eats, sleeps, and breathes soccer. He schedules his entire life around the sport, dropping anything and everything to watch his beloved, downtrodden club, Cruz Azul. Fed up with being ignored, his family's patience with his obsession begins to wear thin. On the verge of losing everything, Pedro must choose between his family and his favorite team in this warm, hilarious sendup of modern day sports fanaticism. Spanish with subtitles.

August 4

Sumodo: The Successors of Samurai

Tickets available: July 19

The world of sumo wrestling has always been something of a mystery to the world at large. Who are these gigantic athletes who willingly, violently collide with one another? Sumodo: the Successors of Samurai peels back the curtain on this invigorating sport by exploring the lives of the wrestlers themselves. Featuring rare footage of rikishi in training, the film offers a portrait of two dedicated wrestlers as they train, eat, and compete in larger-than-life tournaments in their quest to attain sumo’s highest rank. Japanese with subtitles.

August 11

Zen in the Ice Rift

Tickets available: July 26

Maia, a talented hockey player and relative loner, is isolated and focused on her future. Training with the boys’ team, she is antagonized for her masculine appearance. But Maia's world begins to shift when her classmate Vanessa runs away from home and uses Maia’s family lodge as a hideout. The two begin to trust one another as they explore their dormant desires and embark on a journey of self-discovery. Italian with subtitles.

August 18

Baseball Girl

Tickets available: August 2

Soo-in, Korea’s top female baseball player, can pitch with the best of them. Dreaming of becoming the first woman to join a professional club in Korea, she enlists her coach as her personal trainer. When her fastball fails to hit pro-level speeds, the two develop a new strategy. In the face of skepticism and seemingly insurmountable odds, Soo-in strives to make history with her strikeouts. Korean with subtitles.

August 25

The Australian Dream

Tickets available: August 9

The life and legacy of celebrated Australian rules football star Adam Goodes is inspirational not only for his remarkable play on the field but also for his courage and resilience off the field. Goodes, a player of Aboriginal heritage, faced racism and descrimination from players, fans, and society at large but used his stature to expose, educate, and heal. Dynamic and potent, The Australian Dream draws on Goodes’ particular experience as the prism through which to tell a deeper, if all-too-familiar, story about race, identity, and belonging.

September 1

Puskás Hungary

Tickets available: August 16

Legendary footballer Ferenc Puskás was many things—a superstar player for Real Madrid, captain of the Magical Hungarians, a globetrotting political exile, and a soccer genius whose life reflected Europe’s tumultuous postwar history. Puskás Hungary utilizes breathtaking footage of legendary 1950 - 60s matches and interviews with the people who knew him best to paint a complex portrait of the international soccer sensation and the era in which he lived. English and Hungarian with subtitles.

September 8

The Ice King

Tickets available: August 23

Fed up with the strictures and traditions of competitive figure skating, John Curry set out to change the sport forever, partly as the first openly gay Olympian. He blurred the boundaries between sport and art by injecting his routines with elements of ballet, modern dance, and personal expression. Utilizing incredible archival footage and modern-day reflections from Curry’s friends and contemporaries, The Ice King examines the twists and turns in the life and extraordinary legacy of the skating icon.

September 15

We Are Champions

Tickets available: August 30

Tung-hao and Hsiu-yu are living on the fringes of society, struggling to help their family make ends meet. When a video of the brothers playing basketball goes viral, the two become coveted recruits for the annual High School Basketball League championship. After an argument between the two causes a rift in their relationship, they join separate rival squads in the leadup to the big tournament. When they cross paths in the biggest game of the year, the brothers discover that some things in life are more important than basketball. Mandarin with subtitles.

September 22

The Missed Round

Tickets available: September 6

In this unexpected and poignant drama, Reynaldo "El Piedra" Salgado is a once powerful boxer who, facing the end of his career, enters matches as "bait" – one who fights with no chance of winning. One day Breyder, a scrawny kid living on the streets in the outskirts of the coastal Carribean city of Cartagena de Indias, shows up on the ex-champion’s doorstep claiming to be his son. As father and son learn to live together, Reynaldo begins to reconsider his own sense of self as Breyder learns to admire the father who values sacrifice above all else. Spanish with subtitles.

September 29

Martha & Niki

Tickets available: September 13

In 2010, Martha Nabwire and Niki Tsappos became the first women to win the world’s biggest international street dance competition, Juste Debout, in Paris. Following their victory, the newly minted champions have the opportunity to bring their brand of hip-hop dance around the globe but must also grapple with their newfound fame. Featuring intimate interviews and exhilarating dance performances, Martha & Niki is a tender examination of friendship, identity, and artistic expression. Swedish with subtitles.