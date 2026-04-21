Chicago Jesuit Academy students explore careers at Jewel-Osco

The Brief Eighth graders from Chicago Jesuit Academy toured a Jewel-Osco store for a hands-on career day. The event connects students to first jobs and long-term career paths with Jewel-Osco and PepsiCo. Company leaders say the goal is to build a future workforce while giving students real opportunities.



A field trip turned into a glimpse of the future for Chicago Jesuit Academy students. Inside a local Jewel-Osco, eighth graders explored how the store runs and what their own career paths could look like.

For some, it was about more than curiosity. It was about helping their families and taking the first step toward independence.

What we know:

Eighth graders from Chicago Jesuit Academy spent the day inside a Jewel-Osco store, getting a behind-the-scenes look at how the business operates.

The event, hosted in partnership with PepsiCo, introduced students to a wide range of opportunities. Those include part-time jobs, management training programs, and even trade and distribution careers in the Chicago area.

Jewel-Osco leaders say the goal is to show students what is possible early on and give them a path forward.

That investment is already making an impact. Over the past six years, more than 100 students from the school have been hired, with some turning entry-level jobs into long-term careers.

For students like Javarian Luckey, the opportunity is personal.

"My mom, she kind of need help providing for like three people in the household because me personally, I just keep begging for stuff, so I want to help out so I don't got to keep begging," Luckey said.

Dig deeper:

Jewel-Osco operates 189 stores across the Chicago area and employs more than 32,000 associates. Company leaders say that reach means there are opportunities in almost every neighborhood.

They also emphasize that jobs at the store are not just entry-level. Employees can move into management roles, training programs, and specialized positions over time.

What they're saying:

"We’re very proud of these opportunities, and to see students possibly build career paths with Jewel-Osco makes us proud and happy," said Jennifer Gresham, director of human resources at Jewel-Osco. "They are future leaders, future employees and neighbors in the communities we serve."

The president of Chicago Jesuit Academy said this sometimes comes full circle.

"One of my favorite moments is going into a Jewel-Osco and running into one of our alumni working there and seeing them perform at a high level," said Matthew Lynch, president of Chicago Jesuit Academy. "It’s rewarding to see them grow into adults and succeed in their careers."

What's next:

Leaders say they will continue building on this partnership, helping students not only land their first jobs but explore long-term career paths through programs like management training and ongoing employment opportunities.

For many of these eighth graders, this was just the beginning.