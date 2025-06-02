Construction begins on Chicago project to send Lake Michigan water to southwest suburbs

The Brief Construction is set to begin for a project to supply Lake Michigan water from the City of Chicago to six southwest suburban communities. The municipalities of Joliet, Crest Hill, Channahon, Minooka, Romeoville and Shorewood formed a new water commission to buy Lake Michigan water. Studies show that the underground aquifers that currently supply the commission members will no longer be able to meet demand by 2030.



Chicago area officials are set to celebrate the start of the construction of infrastructure necessary to eventually provide Lake Michigan water to about a quarter of a million residents in six southwest suburban communities.

Local and federal officials were expected to host a groundbreaking ceremony at the Southwest Pumping Station in Chicago on Monday morning.

The backstory:

The project is a partnership between the City of Chicago and the Grand Prairie Water Commission, which is made up of Joliet, Crest Hill, Channahon, Minooka, Shorewood, and Romeoville.

The southwest suburban municipalities banded together to establish the new commission last year to purchase Lake Michigan water through the City of Chicago. They did so because their current water supply from underground aquifers is projected to be insufficient to meet current needs by the year 2030.

Construction on the project will begin at the Southwest Pumping Station at Durkin Park in the Scottsdale neighborhood. Crews will build a 4-million-gallon water storage facility and two 55-million-gallon-per-day pump stations.

Chicago area officials celebrated the start of the construction of infrastructure necessary to eventually provide Lake Michigan water to about a quarter of a million residents in six southwest suburban communities.

The project will continue with 60 miles of water transmission pipes, three pumping stations, and three water storage tanks. Construction of the stations and piping is expected to last until 2029, and the water is expected to start running in 2030, according to the commission.

The total cost is estimated to be nearly $1.5 billion.

The cities of Joliet and Chicago entered an agreement to supply water through the new system for 100 years. The new commission will be the second-largest water customer in Chicago's water system.

As part of the agreement, the agreement is expected to generate about $30 million in annual revenue for Chicago's Department of Water Management.