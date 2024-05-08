Chicago teacher Joseph Cella receives Golden Apple award
CHICAGO - Joseph Cella of the GEMS World Academy Chicago was bestowed with the prestigious Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching during a surprise ceremony on Wednesday.
The Golden Apple Award celebrates educators who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and positive influence within their classrooms and communities.
Cella was among ten recipients honored with the award this year.
In addition to the recognition, each awardee received a $5,000 cash prize along with a spring sabbatical.