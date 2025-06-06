Chicago jury finds Cook County man guilty of robbing bank in 2021

The Brief Francisco Martinez was found guilty of robbing a Round Lake bank in December 2021. He flashed what appeared to be a weapon and threatened a customer during the robbery. Martinez, previously convicted of another bank robbery, now faces up to 20 years in prison.



A federal jury in Chicago has convicted a Des Plaines man of robbing a bank in Lake County in 2021 — a crime prosecutors say he committed while already on supervised release for a previous bank robbery.

What we know:

Francisco Martinez, 32, entered a First Midwest Bank in Round Lake on Dec. 20, 2021, and handed the teller a folded note that read, "40k, 30 seconds, no tricks, go now." He then lifted his shirt to show what looked like the handle of a gun tucked into his waistband.

Prosecutors said Martinez briefly grabbed a customer during the robbery and threatened to take her with him. The teller handed over cash, and Martinez ran away.

Round Lake bank robbery in Dec. 2021.

He was arrested months later in June 2022 and has remained in custody since then. On Monday, a federal jury found him guilty of one count of bank robbery.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Martinez committed the crime while on supervised release for a prior bank robbery conviction.

What's next:

Martinez now faces up to 20 years in federal prison. His sentencing is set for Aug. 29.