Chicago kicks snow removal into high gear

Chicago is kicking snow removal into high gear, because shovels aren't enough.

Instead, front loaders are clearing large swaths of snow by dumping it into trucks to haul it away from the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

"This is one of the most historic neighborhoods in the city of Chicago. It’s very dense and simply put, there’s no place to put all this snow in the neighborhood," said Ald. Ray Lopez.

Similar work is underway along Lincoln Avenue in North Center, as Chicago’s Streets and Sanitation Department keeps working to clear residential streets.

In Dolton, many streets remain covered with snow, and activist Andrew Holmes worked to get money and equipment to plow 60 blocks.

In Back of the Yards, city workers, along with neighborhood groups and residents, helped to clear sidewalks.



One challenge is getting people to move their cars and dibs so they can move the snow.

Ald. Lopez says dibs won't be needed, If the snow removers can do their job. At least until more snow falls.