Chicagoans flock to polls on last day of early voting

The Brief Chicago election officials anticipate busy voting sites on the last day of early voting, with some locations seeing long lines and delays. Despite having early voting sites in each ward, some voters reported waiting up to three hours.



Chicago election officials expect voting sites to be busy on this last day of early voting.

Voters said they cast their ballots early for convenience but there have been unexpected delays.

The scene at Union Park over the weekend was a line of Chicagoans, waiting to get inside the fieldhouse to cast their votes.

Voters said they have never experienced wait times like this, with some waiting in line for up to 3 hours at some early voting locations.

The Chicago Board of Elections set up an early voting site in each of the city’s 50 wards, plus their office at 69 West Washington and the Super Site at Clark and Lake Streets. The Loop locations have posted the highest numbers. They have the largest number of voting machines.

Election officials said voters under age 25 have the lowest turnout numbers.

At the University of Illinois Chicago campus, the 34th Ward early voting site is right inside the student center.

Students said their peers tend to put things off until the last minute but several said they are making plans with friends to vote.

The process can be a special experience.

Emily Pinaglia is 18 years old and voted for the first time with her mother.

"It was good. Then we took a photo afterwards to send to my grandparents," Pinaglia said.

Andrew Green said this is a very important election.

"We are living in some of the most absurd, strange times but I think that … if we want to change things, we can," Green said.

Board of Elections officials said about half of the city’s voters still prefer to vote on Election Day, if they can. Election Day voting starts at 6 a.m. Voters who are in line by 7 p.m. will get their chance to vote, even if the line is long.