Chicago lawmakers nominate pioneering African American cyclist for Congressional Gold Medal

There is a push to honor a champion cyclist with ties to Chicago.

Marshall Major Taylor was known as the "world's fastest man" and became the first African American world champion in cycling in 1899.

This week, lawmakers from Chicago's South Side introduced a bill calling for Major to be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.

Major passed away 91 years ago, and spent the final two years of his life in Chicago.

He is remembered locally with a bike path dedication in the Dan Ryan Woods, a painted mural along a pedestrian bridge over the Little Calumet River, and a bike club named in his honor.