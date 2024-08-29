Chicago Lawn shooting leaves man dead, 2 others wounded

The Brief Three men were shot, one fatally, while standing on a sidewalk in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood; the suspects remain at large. The other two victims, aged 51 and 37, were taken to local hospitals in fair condition.



Three men were shot, one fatally, while standing on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

The men were on the sidewalk just before 8 p.m. when two people approached and started shooting at them in the 6200 block of South Campbell Avenue, according to police.

A 41-year-old man was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not yet released his identity.

The other two victims were:

A 51-year-old man who was shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital

A 37-year-old man who was shot in the arm and leg and taken to Holy Cross Hospital

They were both listed in fair condition.

Police said no one was in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.

Earlier this month, a 15-year-old boy was shot one block away, also while walking on the sidewalk.